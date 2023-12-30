SAPS Polokwane nabs 7 people for stealing weapons from stock theft office

It's understood the suspects, aged between 34 and 70 broke into the office two weeks ago where they also stole explosives belonging to the police service.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people were arrested for allegedly stealing firearms and ammunition at the South African Police Service’s stock theft office in Polokwane.

It's understood they broke into the office two weeks ago, where they also stole explosives belonging to the police service.

Limpopo police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba said the intelligence-driven operation, carried out over Thursday and Friday, led to the recovery of five R5 rifles, two pistols, and more than 400 rounds of live ammunition.

"Preliminary information revealed that one of the suspects was being sought in connection with cases of murder and robberies committed around Polokwane, and a warrant of arrest was issued on a case of murder in which he failed to appear in court," Mashaba said.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 70 years are set to appear in the Seshego Magistrates Court on 2 January 2023.