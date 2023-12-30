SAHRC treating as urgent Matthew Lani's claim of being refused ARV meds access

Lani posted a video saying he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards where he was going to pick up his ARV pills. He accused Gauteng Health of giving the directive to bar him entry at its facilities - a claim the department has denied.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is treating as urgent and serious allegations that fake TikTok doctor Matthew Lani was prevented from accessing health facilities for medical care.

Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards where he was going to pick up his antiretroviral (ARV) pills.

He has since written to the commission accusing the Gauteng Health Department of giving a directive to its security guards to prevent him from going into any of their healthcare facilities.

The department said despite its recent run-ins with Lani, it has never instructed anyone to prevent him from accessing its facilities.

In October, the department opened a criminal case against Lani for impersonating a medical professional after he was caught at the Helen Joseph hospital carrying a stethoscope.

Manager for the Human Rights Commission in Gauteng, Zamantungwa Mbeki said Lani is entitled to medical care, whatever his alleged crimes.

"It is a serious complaint, and I don’t think we should take it under the cloud about who brought the complaint to the commission, any person can bring a complaint to the commission and we need to investigate it thoroughly,” said Mbeki.

The health department said it will co-operate with the commission’s investigations.