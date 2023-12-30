SA files case at International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide

The International Relations Department said its application relates to the alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, adding that the Middle Eastern country has engaged in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has filed an urgent application at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide amid the ongoing conflict with militant group Hamas.

In November, Cabinet indicated that it had filed a referral to the International Criminal Court at The Hague to investigate war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, as many lives have been lost on both sides.

The South African International Relations Department said its application relates to the alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, adding that the Middle Eastern country has engaged in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The department said as a state party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, South Africa is under a treaty obligation to prevent genocide from occurring.

The department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela:

“South Africa has continuously called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry has rejected the case with "disgust" describing it as a blood libel spread by South Africa.

The conflict has been raging for nearly 12 weeks since Hamas launched its attack on 7 October, leaving over 1,000 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said over 21,000 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory attacks.