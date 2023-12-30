PowerBall results: Friday, 29 December 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 29 December 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 17, 21, 38, 48, 49 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 15, 16, 30, 36, 40 PB: 06