Ladysmith floods: Death toll rises to 21, one family prepares to bury 7 members

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) family is preparing to bury seven of their loved ones who were killed in a flash flood in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve.

The bodies of Vincent Msimango, his wife, two children, brother and niece, and nephew were recovered this week in Ladysmith after their vehicle was swept into a river.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KZN said as of Friday, 21 bodies had been recovered, with "an unconfirmed number of victims missing."

Msimango family spokesperson, Zipho Khubeka, explains the events leading up to the tragedy.

“They were in a vehicle, in a Ford Ranger, around 10:30 pm. They were facing Ladysmith on the N11. They crossed the bridge. Unfortunately for them, the water was full after the bridge.”

He said the family is heartbroken but grateful that they have closure.

“We are grateful to the community, we are grateful to the volunteers, we are grateful to every member of saps, K9 unit, dog unit, everyone.”

Search and rescue teams are expected to resume their search on Saturday for those who are still missing.