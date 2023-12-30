Joburg EMS urges residents to exercise caution when using fireworks

This as many South Africans are expected to light up the sky with firecrackers as the country ushers in 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Services has urged South Africans to use fireworks with care as the country prepares to usher in 2024.

Thousands of people across the country are expected to light up the sky with firecrackers at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said there tends to be a spike in accidents caused by fireworks when they are misused or abused.

"If there is not really an emergency for them to have fireworks, they can actually maybe go visit areas where there'll be events where they can watch instead of igniting them," Mulaudzi said.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has issued a stern warning against the illegal sale of fireworks especially to children under the age of 16.