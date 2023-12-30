Firefighting efforts to contain Paardeberg blaze continue

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said fire rescue teams were hopeful that the cooler weather combined with the predicted rain would further help in containing the fire, which has been fueled by warm weather and strong wind.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Winelands wildfire entered day four on Saturday.

The raging blaze started on Wednesday at the slopes of Paardeberg in Drakenstein.

Fire and Rescue Services said progress had been made as mop-up operations continued in areas where there were no active flames.

Spokesperson for the Cape Winelands District Municipality, Anesca Roodt:

"The teams are hopeful that the cooler weather combined with the predicted rain will further aid in containing the fire. The fire has been fuelled by a combination of warm weather, strong wind, and dense, 20-year-old mixed vegetation providing a rich fuel load. The protection of lives, livelihoods, and property remains the focus of all role players."

No injuries were reported.