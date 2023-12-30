Denying Kirsten Kluyts' murder-accused bail the right decision - family lawyer

The court on Friday found that no exceptional circumstances were permitting the accused's release on bail in the interest of justice, sending him back to prison while he awaits his trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Kirsten Kluyts’ family’s lawyer believes the court made the right decision in denying bail for the pregnant English teacher’s alleged murderer.

The 21-year-old accused allegedly raped, murdered, and robbed Kluyts at a MyRun event in Sandton in October.

The court on Friday found that there were no exceptional circumstances permitting his release on bail in the interest of justice, sending him back to prison while he awaits his trial.

Abrie van Der Merwe of BDK Attorneys is on a watching brief for the family at court.

He said that at the end of the day, they just wanted justice to prevail.

"Whether that was for bail or against it is inconsequential. The magistrate made an informed decision and based on the reasons given in a lengthy judgment she decided it’s in the best interests of justice to refuse bail," said van Der Merwe.

He also added that nobody is happy to see someone spend time in prison.

"However, if you weigh that up against all the other interests of justice and how prevalent these GBV [Gender Based Violence] matters are, I think the court did make not only an informed decision but the right decision," he added.