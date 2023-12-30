DA Limpopo calls for action in Mopani Municipality double salary payment matter

About 51 councillors and 210 employees at the Mopani District Municipality received their salaries twice on 20 December, and while the municipality says this was down to human error, the DA in Limpopo wants those responsible to be held accountable.

About 51 councillors and 210 employees at the Mopani District Municipality received their salaries twice on 20 December.

The municipality said it had started processes on recovering the money.

DA caucus leader in the Mopani District Municipality, Mahlatswa Ramalepe said all councillors from his party who received the duplicate payments have returned the money.

Ramalepe said this incident was another example of incompetence by the municipality and the erosion of its financial integrity.

Meanwhile, municipal spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said efforts to recover the money were underway.

"We have made arrangements with the banks, I may not have figures as to how many have already reversed because you know we are running at a skeletal [staff] - we don't have anyone at the office but we have already agreed with the banks."

Ngobeni said the incident was down to a simple human error that would not happen again.