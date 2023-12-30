Cele on AKA, Tibz murder case: 'We have really covered some ground'

“For the fact that the getaway car was found, the gun itself has been found, some of the witnesses I’m told are in protection order, which means it’s a case that has really covered some ground, we just need to get that particular person," Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said it's just a matter of time before the people responsible for rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's murders are brought to book.

They were both shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban in February.

On Friday, Cele told journalists in Cape Town that the investigation was at an advanced stage.

