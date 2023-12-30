ANC KZN wants Mbongeni Ngema to be granted a special official funeral

The ANC in KZN has written to the Presidency requesting that late musician and playwright Mbongeni Ngema be granted a special official funeral. The party's Siboniso Duma said Ngema should be honoured for his role in the fight against apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) has written to the Presidency requesting that late musician and playwright Mbongeni Ngema be granted a special official funeral.

Ngema died in a car crash on his way back from a funeral in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The party’s provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said that the Sarafina creator should be honoured for contributing to the fight against apartheid.

"Already the letter has been written and it has been taken to the premier and the president... He is a giant; his name must be known, and the entire world must be able to tell that he is a person from KwaZulu-Natal," Duma said.

Meanwhile, Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa added that Ngema played a pivotal role in championing the use of arts to fight the apartheid government.

Speaking outside Ngema's home in KwaZulu Natal on Friday, Kodwa said the musician's impact on activists during the liberation struggle should not be undermined.

"The former treasurer-general of the ANC, Matthews Phosa was telling me how people in exile were kept alive by watching his production. So he was an icon. So we are not just talking about a practitioner in terms of arts, we are talking about a veteran in the liberation struggle".

READ MORE: