YEAR IN REVIEW: SCOPA tests De Ruyter's claims of corruption at Eskom

After the Andre de Ruyter interview that saw his hasty exit from the company days later, SCOPA came out guns blazing in March, saying it may be necessary for another parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom continued to dominate the headlines in 2023, in particular over load shedding.

But it was a tell-all television interview in February, followed by a book penned by its outgoing CEO, that set the tone for Parliament’s engagement with the power utility.

Andre de Ruyter’s allegations of widespread corruption during his three-year tenure and claims that even politicians are complicit, set the ball rolling on a quasi-inquiry by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

But after more than six months of probing, SCOPA is yet to wrap up the matter.

ALSO READ:

• SSA didn't want to deal with corruption at Eskom, shut down probes, SCOPA told

• Burger tells SCOPA state agencies still captured: ‘We’ve not been freed’

• Gordhan: Rooting out corruption at Eskom remains a challenge

• SCOPA told that 'theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage does exist at Tutuka'

• Nothing in De Ruyter's interview brought Eskom into disrepute, SCOPA told

• Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells SCOPA

After the Andre de Ruyter interview that saw his hasty exit from the company days later, SCOPA came out guns blazing in March, saying it may be necessary for another parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

Draft terms of reference and a blueprint for an inquiry were devised.

But first, the committee agreed it would test the evidence and De Ruyter testified for three hours from an undisclosed location.

He mostly passed the buck on the burning questions.

"I don’t think it’s a critical element that is important and I therefore propose that we move on and I do not disclose the identity of this minister."

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, two board chairpersons, Malegapuru Makgoba and Mpho Makwana, and police commissioner Fannie Masemola, were among those who appeared.

After five months of refusals, and threats of summons, the former Eskom investigating officer, Jap Burger, was last to testify.

The committee said it would finalise its report on this preliminary inquiry in January and whether it would recommend a full-blown inquiry for the seventh Parliament.