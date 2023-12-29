YEAR IN REVIEW: Bafana seal AFCON spot, face tricky WC qualifying campaign

2023 showed a glimpse of Bafana Bafana’s capabilities as they qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team has also kicked off its qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by three countries - the USA, Mexico and Canada for the first time in history.

Calculators were not needed this time around, as South Africa set their sights on ensuring they participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Placed in a three-team group following the suspension of Zimbabwe’s football association, Bafana Bafana secured their ticket to the Ivory Coast with a 2-1 away win to Liberia.

They finished as runners-up in group K, with two wins from four games, including a famous victory over Morocco at home in June.

With continental participation in the bag, South Africa turned its focus to World Cup matters but it didn’t go according to plan for Hugo Broos' charges.

They began their qualification campaign with a 2-1 win over Benin but fell to a surprise away defeat to Rwanda on an artificial pitch that left the Belgian less than impressed.

"A draw would've left Bafana in a stronger position in group C, however, we are now trailing behind Rwanda with one point."

SA's participation at the 2026 World Cup is a mandate that was bestowed on Broos when he was appointed by the SA Football Association in 2021 but Bafana will have to be one of the nine top finishers on the continent in order to progress the first 48-team World Cup or take a gamble in a FIFA playoff tournament.

Having failed to qualify for the last three FIFA World Cups, South Africans are waiting in anticipation to see if they can dust off their vuvuzelas, which haven't really been of much use since 2010.