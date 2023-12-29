With more rain coming, searchers in race to find missing Ladysmith flood victims

Search and rescue members will resume their search on Friday morning for five people who remain unaccounted for following a flash flood on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a race against the clock for rescue teams searching for missing flood victims in Ladysmith, as more rain is predicted for KwaZulu-Natal.

The death toll following the floods stands at eleven.

The South African Weather Service says KwaZulu-Natal, and specifically Ladysmith, should brace itself for more rain today going into the weekend.

Weather forecaster Ishmael Moyo: "KZN at the moment has a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers and that is, of course, inclusive of the Ladysmith area. And then going into Saturday, we expect the weather system to shift eastward, pushing some thunderstorms into the KZN area."

Moyo said there is a 60% chance of rain for on-and-off thundershowers in Ladysmith on Saturday and Sunday.

"There’s also still the possibility of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours for Saturday and Sunday and that is the only main concern for this weather system we are experiencing."

Search and rescue personnel have made good headway in recovering the bodies of those missing over the past two days but with more inclement weather forecast for Ladysmith, that could all change.