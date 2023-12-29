WC High Court to have final say on V&A Waterfront New Year's Eve fireworks case

The Cape of Goodhope SPCA last week lodged an urgent court application to prevent the annual fireworks display from taking place to ring in the new year, arguing that it caused harm to animals.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court will have the final word on whether the V&A Waterfront's New Year's Eve celebrations will include fireworks.

The Waterfront’s management is, however, adamant that the five-minute show is back on track following a successful appeal against the City of Cape Town's exemption permit withdrawal.



But there's one more hurdle to jump over brought by the Cape of Goodhope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court is expected to hear the case and make a ruling.

The animal welfare organisation argues that the extremely loud fireworks noises are harmful to animals.

It remains to be seen how the court will rule on this matter, but the SPCA said it’s hoping for a good day in court.