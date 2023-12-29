State maintains the accused likely the one who killed, raped Kirsten Kluyts

The Johannesburg teacher was murdered at an organised running event in Sandton in October while she was three months pregnant.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the accused in the Kirsten Kluyts case's best efforts to explain away his presence at the scene of the crime and to place the blame on someone else, the State maintained that it’s likely that he killed and raped her.

The Johannesburg teacher was murdered at an organised running event in Sandton in October while she was three months pregnant.

The 21-year-old student who was arrested in connection with the grisly crime is applying for bail in the Alexandra Regional Court.

The State, which is opposing his release, presented its closing arguments on Friday.

READ MORE:

CCTV footage placed the accused at the scene of the crime on the day, but he said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

His lawyers argued that there were various alternative explanations for what happened, aside from him having been responsible.

In closing arguments on Friday, though, public prosecutor Ayanda Bakana said that "the principle of Occam's razor states that the simplest answer is most probably the correct one”.

Bakana also maintained that while the defence said the accused took the court into his confidence by taking the stand in these proceedings, he was "selective" with his evidence, and only made admissions where "he knew he had no grounds on which to dispute certain facts".

Bakana also maintained that despite the defence’s arguments to the contrary, the State had a strong case against the accused.