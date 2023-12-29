Somizi on Mbongeni Ngema’s contribution to his career: ‘He developed my talent’

Somizi and Ngema, who died in Eastern Cape on Wednesday, met on the set of 'Sarafina!', a film that is now well-known globally and helped launch the careers of many actors.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Somizi Mhlongo thanked the late musician and playwright Mbongeni Ngema for contributing to his acting career.

The two met on the set of the early ‘90s movie, Sarafina!, a film that is now well-known globally and helped launch the careers of many actors.

Ngema died in a car crash on his way back from a funeral in Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Mhlongo said he grew up looking up to Ngema's versatility in the arts.

“For me, he developed my talent in many ways. If it wasn't for him, I don't think that I'd be able to know that I can be able to sing, dance, act, and do a whole lot of things - that I owe it to him.”