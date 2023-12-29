Some Mopani muni staff sitting pretty after getting double pay by mistake

About 51 councillors and 210 staff members from the Mopani District Municipality received double pay on the 20th of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - A municipality in Limpopo is scrambling to get its money back after it paid some of its councillors and employees double this December.

About 51 councillors and 210 staff members from the Mopani District Municipality received double pay on the 20th of this month.

Municipal spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said this was down to simple human error, which they were rectifying.

Ngobeni said some honest officials already reversed the payments.

“We should be able to manage that internally. Even if we are not to succeed this month, we still have January which we can still use to get the money, if we are still able to get the money now. Even if they were to leave next month, we still have the option of taking the money from their pension.”