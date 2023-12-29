Recovery of 2 more bodies takes Ladysmith floods death toll to 13

The death toll in the Ladysmith flood disaster has climbed to 13 after two more bodies were recovered on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in the Ladysmith flood disaster has climbed to 13 after two more bodies were recovered on Friday.

Residents have been reeling since heavy rains battered the KwaZulu-Natal town when a river burst its bank on Christmas Eve.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Sam Meyerick, said that search teams were working around the clock to find the three missing bodies.

"Efforts by SAPS, K9 search and rescue, SAPS search and rescue, IPSS search and rescue and various other teams has led to the recovery of two other victims. The search will continue throughout the day."