Power cuts suspended for another week as Eskom's generating capacity improves

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will welcome the new year with the lights on as load shedding remains suspended for another week.

The rolling power cuts were suspended 15 days ago, making this the longest the country has had a consistent power supply since August 2022.

Last week, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured South Africans that this bout of load shedding suspension would last well into the new year.

Corroborating his statement, Eskom's Crisis Communications Manager, Menzi Mngomezulu, attributed the extension of the reprieve to improved capacity.

"Load shedding will continue to be suspended until next week Friday at 16:00. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur."