Melville New Year’s shooting referred to the Hawks
To date, no arrests have been made, but officials said they had identified a person of interest in the case, which remained a sensitive matter.
JOHANNESBURG - The Melville restaurant drive-by shooting case of 2020 has now been referred to the Hawks.
Celebrations turned deadly at Poppy's Restaurant on 7th Avenue after a man sitting in a car opened fire on patrons at the restaurant in the early hours of the morning of New Year's Day, killing two people.
Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the person in question is linked to one of the nine firearms that were found at a farm in Klip River.
"[The accused] was found to be renting on the farm… The guns were found on the premises, not necessarily inside the house."
Mathe said the case has been referred to a division of the Hawks that investigated crimes against the state.
She said no further details would be provided regarding the case, as it remained a sensitive matter.