Melville New Year’s shooting referred to the Hawks

To date, no arrests have been made, but officials said they had identified a person of interest in the case, which remained a sensitive matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The Melville restaurant drive-by shooting case of 2020 has now been referred to the Hawks.

Celebrations turned deadly at Poppy's Restaurant on 7th Avenue after a man sitting in a car opened fire on patrons at the restaurant in the early hours of the morning of New Year's Day, killing two people.

ALSO READ:

To date, no arrests have been made, but officials said they had identified a person of interest in the case.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the person in question is linked to one of the nine firearms that were found at a farm in Klip River.

"[The accused] was found to be renting on the farm… The guns were found on the premises, not necessarily inside the house."

Mathe said the case has been referred to a division of the Hawks that investigated crimes against the state.

She said no further details would be provided regarding the case, as it remained a sensitive matter.