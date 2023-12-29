Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due back in court

Lungile Madolo was arrested during an operation in Graaff-Reinet about two weeks ago, while travelling to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering Gugulethu anti-crime activist, Lulama Dinginto, is expected back in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

He's facing charges of murder and housebreaking with the intent to commit murder for the crime.

Dinginto was shot and killed inside her home almost three weeks ago.

It's understood that 35-year-old Madolo had a previous murder charge against him withdrawn.

At his previous court appearance last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele described him as a career criminal who did not deserve to be part of society.

Cele also lashed out at the justice system and Western Cape judges for releasing criminals with pending cases from prison.

The minister said Madolo was supposed to be behind bars, having been sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for housebreaking and attempted murder.

Cele said he hopes Madolo will get a harsher punishment this time.