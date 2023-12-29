Ladysmith floods: Death toll set to continue rising ahead of rainy weekend

Fourteen people were killed and 10 remain unaccounted for in the town after the banks of the Bellspuit River burst, resulting in a flash flood on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 18 people have lost their lives in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) due to flash floods and adverse weather.

The number is expected to climb to almost 30 in the coming days as the search for missing flood victims continues in the hardest-hit town of Ladysmith.

Fourteen people were killed and 10 remain unaccounted for in the town after the banks of the Bellspuit River burst, resulting in a flash flood on Christmas Eve.

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi said overall, 18 people in the province lost their lives in drowning-related incidents since Sunday.

"These include the incidents that were reported in Mandeni, where an eight-year-old child drowned. There were also two incidents reported in Danhauser, and another incident in Dundee."

Mngadi cautioned residents to remain vigilant, as more rain is predicted in the province in the coming days.



"According to the reports from SA Weather Service, it indicates that there will be more rains in the province over the weekend."

In April last year, KZN experienced one of the worst natural disasters in South African history, when 448 people lost their lives, and tens of thousands were displaced following flooding and landslides.