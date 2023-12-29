Kirsten Kluyts murder-accused believed all evidence was destroyed – magistrate

Magistrate Syta Prinsloo said she believed the student accused of the teacher's murder and rape didn't flee the province because he thought all evidence linking him to the crime had been destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate who refused the Kirsten Kluyts’ accused bail believes the only reason he didn’t flee the province in the aftermath of the local teacher’s grisly murder is that he thought all the evidence linking him to the crime had been destroyed.

Kluyts was found dead at Sandton’s George Lea Park after an organised running event there exactly two months ago.

Her cause of death has since been established as blunt force trauma to the head. A 21-year-old university student was arrested and charged with murdering, raping, and robbing her.

After a lengthy application spanning five days in total, he was refused bail in the Alexandra Regional Court on Thursday.

While the defence argued that the accused didn’t flee the province after Kluyts’ murder and in fact cooperated with the police when they pitched up at his residence a month later to arrest him, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo said she believed this was because he was under the impression all evidence leading to him had been destroyed.

This against the backdrop of him having admitted to taking Kluyts’ clothes and later disposing of them. Although he said he found her dead, he didn’t want to be blamed and was scared of leaving fingerprints behind.

Prinsloo said he “took deliberate measures to avoid detection, eliminating any evidence that could incriminate him”.

The magistrate further found the state established a prima facie case against him and consequently that he posed a danger to society.

She ultimately found he had not shown any exceptional circumstances permitting his release in the interest of justice.

‘A PYRRHIC VICTORY’

The advocate representing the accused described the dismissal of his client’s bail application as a “pyrrhic victory”.

The university student’s advocate, Itumeleng Masako, indicated that they planned on appealing, and speaking after Thursday’s outcome, said they were not disappointed.

“We are not disappointed precisely, because the law allows us to face any other forum save for this one. Even in the high court, when you are faced with one judge, you can bring an appeal before that one judge and be in a full court, failing which, you go to the SCA and the apex court, which is the Constitutional Court. This we must say unequivocally and expressly so: it’s a pyrrhic victory for those who do not know about law and justice. It’s anticipatory punishment at its best.”