Go

Israel 'can't expect to get away with' conflict in Gaza - Mamphela Ramphele

Ramphele says Israel saying their retaliation on Hamas' October attack on the country is not self-defence, and that they had to abide by international law.

Tents and makeshift shelters are housing displaced Palestinian people at a camp in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on December 28, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Picture: MAJDI FATHI / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Tents and makeshift shelters are housing displaced Palestinian people at a camp in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on December 28, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Picture: MAJDI FATHI / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
29 December 2023 19:55

JOHANNESBURG - The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust says pussyfooting around Israel's ethnic cleansing masquerading as self-defence must stop.

Trust Chairperson Doctor Mamphela Ramphele said the daily slaughter of Palestinians by the Israeli Defense Force had to be called out for what it was.

ALSO READ:

In October, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing hundreds and taking others hostage on Saturday.

Citing self-defence, Israeli fighter jets have since been bombarding large parts of the Gaza Strip, resulting in major casualties.

Ramphele says it is not self-defence.

"You cannot, in the name of self-defence, commit such grievous, brutal attacks on civilians and expect to get away with it."

Ramphele says citizens of Israel have a right to live in peace, but so too do Palestinians.

She said the International Court had to move swiftly to demonstrate that international law applied to all countries.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA