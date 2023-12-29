Firefighters contain detergent factory blaze in Joburg CBD

Firefighters have contained the blaze, and no fatalities and injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

JOHANNESBURG - Another building is on fire in the Johannesburg CBD, a few kilometers away from the Usindiso building, where more than 70 people died earlier this year.

It's understood a detergent factory on Eloff Street was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon.

Joburg emergency services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the cause was unknown, and urged residents to be safe when handling electrical appliances.

“EMS urges the community of Johannesburg to please ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off when not in use, or when leaving the home for holidays. Stay safe.”