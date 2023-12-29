Cele’s Philippi visit part of efforts to bring SAPS closer to the people - CPF

The Minister of Police is expected to be at Junction Mall in Philippi on Friday, which the area’s CPF said would be an opportunity to speak to him about the challenges facing the policing forum.

CAPE TOWN - The Philippi Community Policing Forum (CPF) said a visit by the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, was part of its efforts to bring the South African Police Service (SAPS) closer to the people.

The minister is expected to be at Junction Mall in Philippi on Friday as part of his Safer Festive Season programme.

The Philippi CPF said this was also an opportunity to speak to the minister about challenges facing the policing forum.

"Remember, if we are far from the community, it will make it difficult for SAPS to do their policing thing in our communities," said CPF’s Secretary, Duminsani Qwebe.

“This initiative is very important in terms of ensuring a well-secured partnership, also the visibility of the SAPS members within the community."

The forum also raised concerns over the safety of its members, who were allegedly being targeted by criminals, and some opting to leave its structures.