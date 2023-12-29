Cele backs State as Lulama Dinginto's murder case postponed

The State has asked the court for a postponement, to give the police time to finish their investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The State says it's not ready to proceed with the murder case of Gugulethu crime fighter Lulama Dinginto.

The man linked to her murder, Lungile Madolo, made another brief appearance at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was arrested during an operation in Graaf-Reinet two weeks ago while travelling to Cape Town.

Madolo is accused of shooting Dinginto multiple times inside her home in Gugulethu almost three weeks ago.

It said that ballistic and post-mortem reports, as well as crime scene photos were still outstanding.

However, addressing the media outside court, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was confident in the State's case.

"It's a case that we take seriously and that's why you see us here. We would still request the public to give the space so that when they come to court, they should be better prepared, and they must do a thorough work."

Madolo will be back in court again on 22 February.

