Bail decision expected in Kirsten Kluyts murder case

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of Kirsten Kluyts’ rape and murder, is set to learn his fate on Friday.

This with a decision expected on whether or not he should be released on bail.

Kluyts was attacked while taking part in a MyRun event at George Lea Park in Sandton in October.

The 34-year-old English teacher was 14 weeks pregnant at the time.

A 21-year-old student was subsequently arrested for the crime.

The case was last in court last Wednesday, when the defence wrapped up its case on bail.

And it returns to court on Friday, for the State to deliver its closing arguments and for a decision to be handed down.

Charged with a schedule six offence, the onus is on the accused to show there are exceptional circumstances permitting his release on bail, in the interest of justice.

And to this end, his advocate, Itumeleng Masako, has argued that the State has a weak case.

While CCTV footage from the day of Kirsten Kluyts’ death places the accused at the scene of crime and even shows him wearing and carrying in her clothes, he maintains when he found her, she was already dead.

And Masako has argued that, at best, the evidence only supports charges of theft and/or defeating the administration of justice against his client.

What the State, and, more importantly, the court, will say, though, remains to be seen.