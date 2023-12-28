V&A Waterfront awaits appeal decision on NYE fireworks display permit

Last week, the City of Cape Town withdrew the noise permit for the event, citing 'a number of objections' as a driving force behind the decision.

CAPE TOWN - The V&A Waterfront is set to know the fate of its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display in the next 48 hours.



Last week, the City of Cape Town withdrew the noise permit for the event, citing "a number of objections" as a driving force behind the decision.

The Waterfront has appealed this decision, while the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has approached the courts on an urgent basis to prevent the fireworks display from taking place.

Every year the V&A Waterfront hosts a New Year's countdown event, capped off with an elaborate fireworks display.

However, that might not be the case this year should the appeal be unsuccessful.

CEO David Green is asking for tolerance from the public, saying he hopes the ruling goes in their favour.

"If you look around the world, all the major gateway cities where people bring in the New Year, whether that's Sydney, whether that's Edinburgh, whether that's London, Dubai, they all bring in the New Year's event with fireworks."

Animal welfare organisations have raised concerns about the fireworks displays for environmental and animal welfare reasons.

The SPCA has said the extremely loud fireworks noises were harmful to animals.

The matter is expected to be heard on Friday.