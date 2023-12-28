V&A Waterfront announces NYE fireworks display to go ahead

In a statement, the Waterfront said that its night of entertainment would include the pyrotechnics display scheduled for midnight.

CAPE TOWN - The V&A Waterfront has announced that its New Year's Eve fireworks display will go ahead as planned.

This after it successfully appealed the City of Cape Town's decision to withdraw its noise exemption permit that it initially granted.

In a statement, the Waterfront said that its night of entertainment would include the pyrotechnics display scheduled for midnight.

Management said that it had considered many factors in its appeal, including residents, tenants and visitors.

The fireworks display will last for 5 minutes.