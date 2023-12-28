Two police officers found dead in their home

The couple were members of the public order policing unit, and were stationed at the Roslyn Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating the deaths of two police officers who were found at a home in Slovoville in Winterveld.

The couple were members of the public order policing unit and were stationed at the Roslyn Police Station.

READ: Police killings spiked between April and June of 2023, crime stats reveal

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the bodies were found on Tuesday.

"The police in Loate are investigating a case of murder and inquest following the death of a couple at Slovoville in Winterveld on 26 December 2023," said Nevhuhulwi.

"The couple was found with gunshot wounds at their home in Slovoville. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage, pending further police investigations."