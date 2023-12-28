Teen pregnancies should be everyone’s concern, not only govt’s - Health Dept

Of the babies delivered on Christmas, 145 came from teenagers, with the youngest being was a 15-year-old from Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Spokesperson for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, said teenage pregnancies should be everyone’s concern.

The prevalence of teenage pregnancies in South Africa again came under the spotlight after more than 145 teenagers delivered babies on Christmas.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Africa has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancies in the world, with almost one in four girls and young women falling pregnant before 20 years old.

Data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), meanwhile, indicated that a staggering 90,037 girls and young women aged between 10 and 19 gave birth in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Mohale said as a department, they were concerned.

“This should also concern the parents and the society because teenage pregnancies should not only be the problem or a challenge for the government, but also society at large because these young people, they engage in sexual activity at community levels, not in the hospitals, not in the clinic, not in the school class.”

He said different sectors of society needed to come together to address this issue.

“We need other sectors of society to join hands to assist us to intensify awareness campaigns in order to empower young people to say if we cannot be able to abstain, at least go to your nearest clinic or hospital to access family planning services, the contraceptives, so we are able to prevent not only unplanned pregnancies but also sexually transmitted infection.”