SALGA KZN wants masterminds behind political killings to be arrested

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) says while assassins behind a series of killings in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested, very little headway has been made to nab the kingpins.

On Wednesday, the province's SALGA held a briefing on a number of issues, including the rampant politically motivated killings and the spine-chilling murder of celebrities in KWaZulu-Natal.

Musician Kiernan Forbes, commonly known as AKA, was shot and killed at Durban's infamous Florida Road earlier this year, while the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s chief whip in the uMngeni Local Municipality was also fatally shot at the beginning of December.

SALGA's provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said that more focus should be placed on apprehending the masterminds behind these murders.

"We have seen little progress on the arrest of those who plan and those send the assassins. They must be able to dig deep in such a way that they'll even know who planned that crime of the assassination."