SACC pleads with global community to intervene to stop bombing of Gaza

A delegation of religious leaders returned to South Africa on Thursday after spending the last eight days in Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has called on the international community to intensify its actions against the war taking place in Gaza.

A delegation of religious leaders returned to South Africa on Thursday after spending the last eight days in Palestine.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel intensified in October after the militant group attacked Israel.

This led to a retaliation by the Israeli army.

READ: Political parties divided on SA cutting ties with Israel over Gaza war

Thousands have been killed on both sides in the past few weeks.

"[The] Israeli army has dropped more that 25 thousand tons of explosives on Gaza," said the SACC's Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.

"It has systematically targetted schools, hospitals, mosques. This is to make the point for what seems to be ethnic cleansing."