SA stokvel association: Public should do homework before signing up for stokvels

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the National Stokvel Association of South Africa (NASASA), Andrew Lukhele, has encouraged members of the public to do their homework before signing up for stokvels.

His comments came against the backdrop of an investigation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority into the United African Stokvel, which allegedly saw South Africans across the country conned out of their hard-earned cash.

This wasn’t the first time this kind of scheme left investors out of pocket, either.

Other purported stokvels that turned out to be scams in the past included Money Up and the Tshwaranang Community Stokvel in Free State.

Lukhele said it was best to be part of a stokvel from its inception, as opposed to joining a pre-existing one.

“Members should not join a stokvel. It’s a new phenomenon where people say they [are] joining a stokvel. We grew up in an environment where people were forming stokvels because when you say you join a stokvel, it means you [are] joining an existing stokvel.

“The danger is that [if] you join something you have never been part of from its inception, you don't know the goals, the objectives, how many members they are there. So, I’d encourage people to resort to creating stokvels with members they know.”