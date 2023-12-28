SA Local Govt Associations urges politicians to report threats on their lives

In a briefing on several issues affecting municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, the association said more resources needed to be allocated to ensure political assassinations were stopped.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country moves closer to 2024’s general elections, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) urged politicians to report threats on their lives.

On Wednesday, the association held a briefing on several issues affecting municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal, with a focus on the rampant politically-motivated killings.

The latest statistics announced by Minister of Police Bheki Cele showed that a majority of politicians who've been assassinated were associated with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

SALGA's provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said more resources needed to be allocated to ensure political assassinations were stopped.

“Whenever a councillor is facing threats, they are required to report for risk assessments, which takes decades for them to receive outcomes.

"We are not happy, as SALGA, that it takes too long for police to conclude their assessment.”