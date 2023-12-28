Rea Vaya operator PioTrans went into business rescue due to a rushed start – NTA

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) company declared financial distress last week, leaving taxi drivers who gave up their vehicles to be shareholders in the company in limbo.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Association (NTA) said Rea Vaya's bus operator, PioTrans, went into business rescue because things were rushed from the beginning.

PioTrans faced financial challenges in 2023, with one of its creditors threatening to seize 25 of its buses in October.

The NTA said there were complaints of mismanagement and maladministration long before the company went into business rescue.

"The main issue here was that there was no economic evaluation that was done by the taxi industry, and the municipalities got people to do things haphazardly in preparation for the Soccer World Cup in 2010,” said spokesperson Theo Malele.