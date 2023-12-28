Rea Vaya going into business rescue may be best way forward - ex-CoJ MMC

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's former Transport MMC, Rehana Moosajee, said business rescue might be the best way forward for Rea Vaya.

PioTrans, which operates the bus line, has now been placed under business rescue following an application from two of its creditors and allegations of widespread graft.

Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has been appointed to the helm to try and salvage operations.

Moosajee, who was in office when Rea Vaya was first launched in 2010, said while it was "a sad day" for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, business rescue might be what was needed.

“I think business rescue is possibly the right way, and the business rescue will then point out as to what’s happened to substantial amounts of public money - money that flowed from the national Department of Transport through to the City of Johannesburg to PioTrans. I think those questions have to be asked, accountability has to be there.”