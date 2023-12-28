Over 100 drunk drivers arrested in one week in Western Cape

Transport authorities urged motorists to buckle up and pedestrians to wear visible clothing, and not to walk under the influence of alcohol.

CAPE TOWN - At least 108 people have been arrested for drunk driving in the Western Cape over the past week, the provincial transport department said.

At least 37 people died in road accidents over the long weekend.

Traffic officers recorded a total of 374 speeding offences between 18 and 26 December, while 172 people were arrested for various traffic infringements during the same period.

"As the roads get busier again, we are urging everyone to take care and remember the simple actions that will keep you and others safe this festive season," said department spokesperson Rebecca Campbell.

"Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgment, so please never drink and drive. If you plan to drink, find a safer way to get home."