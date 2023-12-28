Go

OR Tambo International Airport's baggage sorting system glitches fixed - ACSA

The technical problem led to significant delays in flight departures at the airport's domestic terminal, with many passengers having to leave their bags behind.

FILE: Travellers walk near an electronic flight notice board displaying cancelled flights at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 27 November 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
28 December 2023 14:02

JOHANNESBURG - Airport Company South Africa (ACSA) said a technical glitch that affected its baggage sorting system at the OR Tambo International Airport since last week was fixed.

ACSA said it since made arrangements with airlines to get the luggage back to their passengers.

"ACSA can confirm that we have less than eighty bags in the network from the original approximately 4,500 that need reunification with their owners,” said ACSA’s spokesperson, Ntokozo Mazibuko.

