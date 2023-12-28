Mbongeni Ngema described as a 'gift' who changed lives of many aspiring artists

Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon while travelling to KwaZulu-Natal from a funeral in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and colleagues of the late Mbongeni Ngema on Thursday shared some of their fondest memories of the musician and playwright.



He is being remembered as "a gift' who changed the lives of many young and aspiring actors through a wide range of his activist films.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo was one of the many young people whose lives were changed for the better after meeting Ngema while filming Sarafina!.

"I had spoken to him two days ago and he told me he wanted me to be part of his creative team for his new project next month," said Mhlongo.

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube said his first encounter with Ngema was during his high school days when he performed in a play.

"If one has to look for Mbongeni's legacy, I'm also part of his legacy because my career really took off after I did Woza Albert!"

Legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse recalled how Ngema pitched the Sarafina idea and wrote some of his music while he was in exile.

"He was able to influence how some of the exiled musicians would begin to look at the music of South Africa and the rest of the world would historically relate Sarafina as part of the South African development in the liberation struggle."