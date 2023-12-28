Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 27 December 2023 are:
Lotto: 12, 25, 29, 34, 41, 42 B: 27
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 06, 14, 19, 27, 33 B: 15
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 04, 10, 35, 36, 47 B: 26
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
