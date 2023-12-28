Joburgers planing to usher in new year with fireworks urged to act responsibly

Though fireworks make for a beautiful display, they can be harmful to the environment and can cause animals significant distress.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg pleaded with those planning on ushering in the new year with a bang to act responsibly.

New Year’s Eve is traditionally marked by fireworks lighting up the night sky as the clock strikes midnight.

However, while they make for a beautiful visual display, they can also be dangerous and cause environmental damage.

The noise also causes significant distress to animals.

"We do plead with revellers that they should be using fireworks in a sensible manner, and not to throw lights and fireworks at either pets or people, as well," said spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Xolani Fihla.

Fihla also highlighted that fireworks were only allowed during specific times over the festive season.

"On New Year’s Eve, it’s from 11pm to 1am, and on New Year’s Day from 7pm to 10pm. So, if you are using fireworks outside of those times just mentioned, then definitely members of the public and residents in the City of Johannesburg can call the JMPD, and officers will have to deal with the transgressor accordingly."