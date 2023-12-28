Go

GP police arrest two businessmen for employing undocumented foreigners

Police conducted festive season raids as part of Operation Shanela in the north of Tshwane on Thursday.

FILE: Police arrested over 900 people in the north of Pretoria on 28 December, 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
28 December 2023 19:43

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested two businessmen for employing undocumented foreigners.

"We want to caution the community, especially business people who like employing cheap labour, they must stop doing that," said Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela.

"They must ensure that the people whom they are employing, they are int he country legitimately, they have the required papers and so forth. Failure thereof, Home Affairs will deal with them."

Mawela said over 900 people were arrested for various offences, including drunk driving, outstanding warrants and the possession of stolen items.

He added that the majority of people arrested were suspected of being in the country illegally.

