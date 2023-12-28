Government red tape delaying funding NGOs to help destitute - GOTG

The aid group said it responded to 14 incidents of informal settlement fires within the Cape metro in the past three weeks, but it has been difficult to penetrate government processes to get funds, particularly over the festive season.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers has criticised government red tape for standing in the way of NGOs getting funding to help the needy.

The humanitarian aid group said it responded to 14 incidents of informal settlement fires within the Cape metro in the past three weeks.

It said over 400 fire victims at Hill View informal settlement near Muizenberg, and 30 fire victims in Mandela Park informal settlement at Hout Bay were being assisted with basic essentials.

But, Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said it has been difficult to penetrate government processes to get funds, particularly over the festive season.

"As wholesalers and companies are closed for the festive season, we are drawing stock from our warehouses in Johannesburg and Durban in trucks so that we can have enough stock on hand in case another fire breaks out at another informal settlement."