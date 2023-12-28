Festive season reprieve as fuel price predictions set consumers up for decrease

The AA said the price of a litre of petrol could drop by about 50 cents per litre, while a litre of diesel could be slashed by about double that amount

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists look set for a treat at the pumps at the start of the year following predictions of a decrease in fuel prices in January.

The Central Energy Fund released the latest unaudited data on domestic and international factors weighing on the price of fuel.

Mid-month data already suggests a decrease in fuel prices across the board.

The Automobile Association (AA) said motorists could see a second consecutive drop in fuel prices as consumers count the costs of the festive season.

The volatile rand and concerns around shipping routes in the Red Sea sent oil prices soaring earlier this month, sparking fears of higher fuel costs.

But oil prices have stabilised as major shippers resume operations.

Illuminating paraffin is also estimated to decrease by almost a rand per litre.

Despite the chances of lower prices in January, petrol prices have not yet fallen below figures seen a year ago.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is set to make the monthly adjustments next week.