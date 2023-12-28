Death toll from Ladysmith floods climbs to 12, search suspended for Thursday

Search and rescue teams recovered six more bodies on Thursday following flash floods on Christmas eve.

JOHANNESBURG - The search for those missing following the Christmas eve flash floods in Ladysmith was called off for Thursday.

Search and rescue teams recovered six more bodies on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 12.

The search would be expanded from Friday after the body of an adult female was recovered in a river several kilometres out of town.

"We actually recovered a body about 15 kilometres out of town and in the Klip River area, so it's been a big area...," said IPSS search and rescue member Tereza van den Berg.

The quiet KZN town was battered by heavy rains on Christmas eve with dozens displaced, and five people still unaccounted for.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has called for assistance from search and rescue teams across the country to help find those still missing.

KZN co-operative governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said a call was made to cabinet for additional resources to assist with the search.

"Maybe by the weekend, we will have positive results," said Mngadi.

Among the bodies recovered on Thursday were that of a father and son - Kenneth and Kale Malaton.

The Malaton family's pre-fabricated home was swept into the raging river at the weekend.

On Monday, the body of Brooklyn Malton, 9, was recovered.

The children's mother Rozel survived by clinging to a tree.

Kenneth’s brother-in-law Zane Brooks said they are trusting in God.

"This is devastating and not what we expected heading into the new year. But god is good and he understands. He knows exactly why these things do happens and it’s out of our hands but the Lord is good all the time. "