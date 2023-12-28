CT cop accused of killing a man in Somerset West to remain in jail

On Wednesday ,the officer appeared in the Somerset West Magistrates Court on charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition and assault.

It's understood the officer stopped and searched a group of four people walking along the R44.

He then ordered the group to go back home but when they tried to explain to the officer that they needed to buy electricity in a shop nearby he allegedly shot at them.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping explains.

"When they were reluctant to go home as they were going to a neighbouring filling station, one of the officers is alleged to have fired a shot that wounded one of the people that where on the way to a filling station. That police officer was arrested by IPID."

The case has been postponed to a date that must still be determined.