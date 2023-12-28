Go

CoCT denies failure to provide water, sanitation to central line relocatees

More than 100 households were moved from the railway line near the Philippi train station.

FILE: The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
FILE: The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
28 December 2023 19:11

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday refuted claims that there was a lack of water and sanitation at a temporary relocation site for people who were moved from the central railway line.

More than 100 households were moved from the railway line near the Philippi train station.

The line, which runs from the central business district to Langa and then on to Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Belhar, has not been operating since November 2019.

READ: Land-identified for relocation of people living on Prasa central line, says CoCT

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA's Operation Bhekela - to relocate the more than 2,600 households – was currently underway.

However, those occupants who have been relocated are complaining about a lack of water and sanitation at the settlement.

But the City's mayoral committee member for water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien said this was not true.

"We supply water to the location twice a week, as well as a mixture of toilets in the form of chemical toilets and container toilets, which is serviced four times a week."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA