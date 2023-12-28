CoCT denies failure to provide water, sanitation to central line relocatees

More than 100 households were moved from the railway line near the Philippi train station.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday refuted claims that there was a lack of water and sanitation at a temporary relocation site for people who were moved from the central railway line.

The line, which runs from the central business district to Langa and then on to Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Belhar, has not been operating since November 2019.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA's Operation Bhekela - to relocate the more than 2,600 households – was currently underway.

However, those occupants who have been relocated are complaining about a lack of water and sanitation at the settlement.

But the City's mayoral committee member for water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien said this was not true.

"We supply water to the location twice a week, as well as a mixture of toilets in the form of chemical toilets and container toilets, which is serviced four times a week."